Man from Litchfield County town reported missing
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for a 43-year-old man from Washington who was reported missing over the weekend.
Brendan Hill was last seen at 11:45 a.m. on June 11 in the town.
Troopers described him as standing 6′ tall and weighing about 180 pounds.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black windbreaker, a black/white baseball hat, and gray hiking books.
Hill was believed to be driving a beige 2007 Toyota Corolla with Connecticut registration “AK79033.″
Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts was asked to contact state police in Litchfield at 860-626-7900
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.