Man from Litchfield County town reported missing

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for a 43-year-old man from Washington who was reported missing over the weekend.

Brendan Hill was last seen at 11:45 a.m. on June 11 in the town.

Brendan Hill was last seen on June 11 in the Town of Washington, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)

Troopers described him as standing 6′ tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black windbreaker, a black/white baseball hat, and gray hiking books.

Hill was believed to be driving a beige 2007 Toyota Corolla with Connecticut registration “AK79033.″

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts was asked to contact state police in Litchfield at 860-626-7900

