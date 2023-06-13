New England Revolution sign 15-year-old Unionville native

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut teenager is headed to the big leagues.

The New England Revolution soccer club announced that it signed its youngest player ever, 15-year-old Peyton Miller from Unionville.

Miller’s on the move 📈



The Unionville, Conn. native has signed with Revolution II for the remainder of the MLS NEXT Pro season and will join the #NERevs MLS roster in 2024 under a Homegrown contract.



Congrats, Peyton! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GCvVsdhquT — New England Revolution Academy (@NERevsAcademy) June 12, 2023

Peyton’s family told Channel 3 that signing a professional soccer contract did not come without some sacrifices.

“He’s been kicking a soccer ball since he was 18 months old, and he’s literally had a soccer ball at his feet his entire life,” said Lindsay Miller, Peyton’s mother.

He started like many other 5-year-olds: Playing recreational soccer.

“Fourth grade yearbook and his little quote was that he wanted to be a soccer player for New England Revolution,” Lindsay Miller said.

Now at 15, Peyton is the youngest person to ever sign with the Revolution.

“I think I felt all the emotions when I found out that I was going to be a professional soccer player, because it’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” Peyton Miller said.

His childhood was not too long ago. He said he wasn’t like other children.

“I’d have to choose soccer over going to hang out with friends, and when I went home on the weekends, I’d have to stay home and do extra schoolwork because I obviously don’t go to school,” Peyton Miller said.

He said he wouldn’t be where he is today without his parents, who have been of course over the moon for him.

“We had always hoped someday that he would make it to this level, and he has,” Lindsay Miller said. “He deserves it.”

Major League Soccer said that Peyton Miller will join the first Revolution team in 2024. He’ll play on New England’s MLS NEXT Pro roster for the remainder of the 2023 season.

“Our pro player pathway is designed to foster special players like Peyton and help them accelerate their growth as professionals,” said Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo. “Peyton is still a young man, but he has excelled in every opportunity presented to him and is very deserving of this opportunity to prove himself at the next level.”

The MLS said Peyton’s contract was for four years.

