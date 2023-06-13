Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

New England Revolution sign 15-year-old Unionville native

Peyton Miller is the franchise’s youngest player ever
Connecticut teenager signs with New England Revolution soccer team
By Eliza Kruczynski and Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut teenager is headed to the big leagues.

The New England Revolution soccer club announced that it signed its youngest player ever, 15-year-old Peyton Miller from Unionville.

Peyton’s family told Channel 3 that signing a professional soccer contract did not come without some sacrifices.

“He’s been kicking a soccer ball since he was 18 months old, and he’s literally had a soccer ball at his feet his entire life,” said Lindsay Miller, Peyton’s mother.

He started like many other 5-year-olds: Playing recreational soccer.

“Fourth grade yearbook and his little quote was that he wanted to be a soccer player for New England Revolution,” Lindsay Miller said.

Now at 15, Peyton is the youngest person to ever sign with the Revolution.

“I think I felt all the emotions when I found out that I was going to be a professional soccer player, because it’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” Peyton Miller said.

His childhood was not too long ago. He said he wasn’t like other children.

“I’d have to choose soccer over going to hang out with friends, and when I went home on the weekends, I’d have to stay home and do extra schoolwork because I obviously don’t go to school,” Peyton Miller said.

He said he wouldn’t be where he is today without his parents, who have been of course over the moon for him.

“We had always hoped someday that he would make it to this level, and he has,” Lindsay Miller said. “He deserves it.”

Major League Soccer said that Peyton Miller will join the first Revolution team in 2024. He’ll play on New England’s MLS NEXT Pro roster for the remainder of the 2023 season.

“Our pro player pathway is designed to foster special players like Peyton and help them accelerate their growth as professionals,” said Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo. “Peyton is still a young man, but he has excelled in every opportunity presented to him and is very deserving of this opportunity to prove himself at the next level.”

The MLS said Peyton’s contract was for four years.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you saw a commercial plane flying low across Connecticut, here is why.
Delta flight makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Bradley
ALERT FOR WEDNESDAY - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Mostly sunny skies today, but an *ALERT* for potential severe storms tomorrow!
A body was found next to a stream near Columbus Avenue in Meriden on June 12.
Body found next to stream in Meriden
Stephen Luckett was arrested in connection with the death of a nursing home resident in Old...
Arrest made in 2022 Old Saybrook nursing home death over television volume
A man died in an overnight fire in Vernon.
Police investigate deadly house fire in Vernon

Latest News

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front left, shots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, front...
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 94-89 to win first NBA Championship
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House...
Biden’s root canal upends schedule for the day
The national champion Quinnipiac men's hockey team was honored at The White House.
VIDEO: QU men's hockey team honored at The White House
Lacrosse semi-finals underway
VIDEO: Lacrosse semi-finals underway