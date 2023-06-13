Summer Escapes
NJ man charged with stealing mail from collection boxes in CT

A blue USPS mail collection box.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Jersey was arrested for stealing mail from collection boxes in New Haven and West Haven.

Ixavier Holman Jr., 31, of Secaucus, NJ, was taken into custody on Monday, according to the U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut and the inspector in charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division.

As alleged in court documents and statements made in court, on at least six occasions between Dec. 2022 and June 2023, Holman used stolen mail collection box keys to steal mail from blue collection boxes at post offices located at 95 Fountain St. in New Haven and 589 Campbell Ave. in West Haven.

Officials said Holman was arrested Monday morning after he returned to the West Haven post office and accessed the collection box in an attempt to steal more mail.

Investigators believed, at the time of his arrest, that Holman possessed two mail collection box keys.

The complaint charged Holman with possession of a postal key, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, theft of mail, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, and theft of U.S. Postal Service property, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of three years.

Holman appeared Monday before A U.S. magistrate judge in New Haven and was released on bond.

This investigation has been conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the West Haven and New Haven police departments. 

Federal officials said that people who believe they were a victim of mail theft may file a complaint by calling 877-876-2455 or by visiting https://www.uspis.gov/report.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

