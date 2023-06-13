Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

9 wounded in Denver mass shooting after Nuggets win, police say

Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street between 20th and 21st avenues during a celebration after the Denver Nuggets won the team's first NBA Championship early Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Nine people were wounded in a mass shooting early Tuesday in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win, police said, and a suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. — about 3 1/2 hours after the game — and three of the injured were in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a statement. The suspect, a man, was one of the six people who suffered injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The shooting happened about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night.

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time,” police spokesperson Doug Schepman said. “It did occur in the area where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”

A small crowd was in the area at the time of the shooting, he said, but had “diminished quite a bit at that point.” He said the shooting was in an area where a lot of people might have come out of bars after the game.

Police were interviewing witnesses and Schepman described the ongoing investigation “expansive.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you saw a commercial plane flying low across Connecticut, here is why.
Delta flight makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Bradley
A body was found next to a stream near Columbus Avenue in Meriden on June 12.
Body found next to stream in Meriden
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Mostly sunny skies today, but an *ALERT* for potential severe storms tomorrow!
Stephen Luckett was arrested in connection with the death of a nursing home resident in Old...
Arrest made in 2022 Old Saybrook nursing home death over television volume
A man died in an overnight fire in Vernon.
Police investigate deadly house fire in Vernon

Latest News

Firefighter rescued several people from the Flagpole Rock on Anchor Beach in Milford on June 12.
Several people rescued from ‘Flagpole Rock’ in Milford
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
paraeducators, substitutes shortage in Hartford - WFSB
Hartford Public Schools may contract company to tackle substitutes, paraeducator vacancies
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Inflation report, FDA panel approves Alzheimer's drug, CT cannabis sales soar