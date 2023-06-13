Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Preparations underway for the Traveler’s Championship

Preparations underway for the Travelers Championship
By Marc Robbins
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Preparations are underway for the Traveler’s Championship.

Tournament play kicks off next Thursday, but tournament events begin on Monday.

Organizers are trying to bring the tournament fully back to the way it was pre-COVID, with some new additions.

There are several things spectators love about the Travelers experience including the fan zone, which might be the most popular one in golf.

“It’s funny, we get so many questions from parents, hey I want to bring the kids out is the fan zone back? Is there mini golf? Is there rock climbing? Arts and crafts? Actually we expanded it as Travelers mad an investment this year,” said Nathan Group, Traveler’s Tournament director.

Crews have been part of river highlands for the last two months. Residents say while it’s not a perfect situation, it’s doable and worth it in the end.

“We embrace it. We don’t think it’s an intrusion. It’s actually helped our property values,” said resident Rob Kimble.

While this year’s tournament is all anyone is focused on, there is a slight look ahead to an unknown future with the announced merger of LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

“The Tour has always been a great partner we have been a tour event it’s always been about charity about the community and giving back and that’s going to be our focus,” said Group.

Tickets are going quickly and some specialty packages are already sold out. Group says there will be enough daily tickets to go around.

Channel 3 will be airing the third and final round of the Traveler’s Championship.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you saw a commercial plane flying low across Connecticut, here is why.
Delta flight makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Bradley
A body was found next to a stream near Columbus Avenue in Meriden on June 12.
Police identify man whose body was found near a Meriden stream
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said storms on Wednesday could be strong to severe.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for storms tomorrow that could be strong to severe!
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area of Park and Oak streets in Hartford on June 13.
Suspect in critical condition following attempted robbery in Hartford
Stephen Luckett was arrested in connection with the death of a nursing home resident in Old...
Arrest made in 2022 Old Saybrook nursing home death over television volume

Latest News

Court Generic
Charges dismissed against Connecticut man who spent decades in prison for 1994 baby killing
College student makes her mark cleaning Milford beaches
GREAT KIDS: College student makes her mark cleaning Milford beaches
Origins of Juneteenth
Learning about and honoring the history of Juneteenth
Local tow truck driver raising awareness about CT’s Move Over law
Local tow truck driver raising awareness about CT’s Move Over law