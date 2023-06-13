Preparations underway for the Traveler’s Championship

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Preparations are underway for the Traveler’s Championship.

Tournament play kicks off next Thursday, but tournament events begin on Monday.

Organizers are trying to bring the tournament fully back to the way it was pre-COVID, with some new additions.

There are several things spectators love about the Travelers experience including the fan zone, which might be the most popular one in golf.

“It’s funny, we get so many questions from parents, hey I want to bring the kids out is the fan zone back? Is there mini golf? Is there rock climbing? Arts and crafts? Actually we expanded it as Travelers mad an investment this year,” said Nathan Group, Traveler’s Tournament director.

Crews have been part of river highlands for the last two months. Residents say while it’s not a perfect situation, it’s doable and worth it in the end.

“We embrace it. We don’t think it’s an intrusion. It’s actually helped our property values,” said resident Rob Kimble.

While this year’s tournament is all anyone is focused on, there is a slight look ahead to an unknown future with the announced merger of LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

“The Tour has always been a great partner we have been a tour event it’s always been about charity about the community and giving back and that’s going to be our focus,” said Group.

Tickets are going quickly and some specialty packages are already sold out. Group says there will be enough daily tickets to go around.

Channel 3 will be airing the third and final round of the Traveler’s Championship.

