Several people rescued from ‘Flagpole Rock’ in Milford

Firefighter rescued several people from the Flagpole Rock on Anchor Beach in Milford on June 12.
Firefighter rescued several people from the Flagpole Rock on Anchor Beach in Milford on June 12.(Milford Fire Department)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters rescued several people from a rock off the coast of Milford.

The Milford Fire Department said it was called on Monday to the “Flagpole Rock” near Anchor Beach for a report that said people were stranded.

It said crews had to put on mustang suits and perform a rescue.

“All stranded parties were rescued and brought to shore,” the department posted to social media.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

