Several people rescued from ‘Flagpole Rock’ in Milford
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters rescued several people from a rock off the coast of Milford.
The Milford Fire Department said it was called on Monday to the “Flagpole Rock” near Anchor Beach for a report that said people were stranded.
It said crews had to put on mustang suits and perform a rescue.
“All stranded parties were rescued and brought to shore,” the department posted to social media.
