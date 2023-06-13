Several people rescued from ‘Flagpole Rock’ in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters rescued several people from a rock off the coast of Milford.

The Milford Fire Department said it was called on Monday to the “Flagpole Rock” near Anchor Beach for a report that said people were stranded.

It said crews had to put on mustang suits and perform a rescue.

“All stranded parties were rescued and brought to shore,” the department posted to social media.

