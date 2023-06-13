Suspected drunk driver arrested for smashing into several vehicles in Gales Ferry

GALES FERRY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a drunk driving charge after police said he struck several vehicles while he tried to leave a parking lot in Gales Ferry.

Andres Rivera, 43, of Norwich, was arrested early Tuesday morning, Ledyard police said.

Andres Rivera was charged with DUI after Ledyard police said he drove into several vehicles at a condo complex in Gales Ferry on June 13. (Ledyard police)

Officers said they were sent to The Pheasant Run Condominiums on Route 12 in Gales Ferry around 12:30 a.m. for a report that a vehicle struck parked vehicles.

“Once in the area, a male was located in the parking lot and was identified as Andres Rivera,” police revealed in a news release.

Police said they learned that Rivera drove a 2010 grey Toyota Tundra.

“While speaking with Rivera, it was apparent he was intoxicated,” police said. “At which time, he refused to cooperate with the officers.”

A female companion was found in the area, but told police that she was only in the parking lot to pick Rivera up.

Rivera was transported to Ledyard Police Department and charged with driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

He was held on a $500 bond and given a court date of June 27 in New London.

