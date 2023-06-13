Summer Escapes
Bridgeport murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals

Andre Johnson
Andre Johnson(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WFSB) – A Bridgeport murder suspect was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Waterbury on Monday, according to officials.

Authorities said Andre Johnson, 27, was wanted for a deadly shooting that happened in Bridgeport on April 26.

The Connecticut U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force worked with Bridgeport and Waterbury police. They found Johnson at a home on Willow Street in Waterbury.

Johnson was apprehended on Hillside Avenue after a brief foot pursuit.

“During the foot chase Johnson discarded a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun with an extended 22-round magazine. It was recovered at the scene,” the U.S. Marshals Service said.

In the Bridgeport murder case, Johnson was charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, assault second-degree, and criminal possession of a handgun.

“Johnson was charged with criminal possession of a firearm by the Waterbury Police Department and was transferred to the Bridgeport Police Department to be arraigned on murder charges,” U.S. Marshals said.

