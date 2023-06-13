Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

US military says helicopter accident in Syria left 22 troops injured

Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat...
Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, make their way to an oil production facility to meet with its management team, in the Central Command area of responsibility, on Oct. 27, 2020.(Source: U.S. Army/Jensen Guillory)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) - A helicopter “mishap” in northeast Syria over the weekend left 22 United States service members injured, the U.S. military said Tuesday, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation.

The military statement said the service members were receiving treatment and 10 have been moved to “higher care facilities” outside the region.

It said that “a helicopter mishap in northeastern Syria resulted in the injuries of various degrees of 22 U.S. service members,” and the accident occurred Sunday and is under investigation, “although no enemy fire was reported.”

On any given day there are at least 900 U.S. forces in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors. U.S. forces advise and assist the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you saw a commercial plane flying low across Connecticut, here is why.
Delta flight makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Bradley
A body was found next to a stream near Columbus Avenue in Meriden on June 12.
Body found next to stream in Meriden
Technical Discussion: Unsettled tonight, plus an *ALERT* for potential severe storms midweek!
Technical Discussion: Unsettled tonight, plus an *ALERT* for potential severe storms midweek!
Stephen Luckett was arrested in connection with the death of a nursing home resident in Old...
Arrest made in 2022 Old Saybrook nursing home death over television volume
A man died in an overnight fire in Vernon.
Police investigate deadly house fire in Vernon

Latest News

Documents: Mass shooting in Maryland started after parking complaint
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speaks at Platt High School commencement
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speaks at Platt High School commencement
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front left, shots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, front...
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 94-89 to win first NBA Championship
Connecticut teenager signs with New England Revolution soccer team
Connecticut teenager signs with New England Revolution soccer team