U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speaks at Platt High School commencement

By Hector Molina
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - It’s graduation season and tonight the U.S. Secretary of Education and Meriden native Miguel Cardona spoke at the Platt High School commencement.

Cardona has strong Meriden roots. He was principal of Hanover Elementary in south Meriden in 2003 when he was just 28.

He later became the state’s education commissioner and was then elected to the Secretary of Education in 2020.

