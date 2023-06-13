Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Woman killed in Waterbury crash

Waterbury Police Generic
Waterbury Police Generic(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A woman died in a crash that involved a car and a box truck in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened in the area of 271 Lakewood Road around 5:40 a.m.

“The operator of one vehicle was extricated from their vehicle by Waterbury Fire Department and was observed to have serious life-threatening injuries,” police said in a news release. “This female party was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital and pronounced deceased at 6:20 a.m.”

The driver of the second vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and received medical treatment at a local hospital.

“This incident remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit,” police said.

Police said Lakewood Road would remain closed for the duration of their investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact the Waterbury police at 203-346-3975.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you saw a commercial plane flying low across Connecticut, here is why.
Delta flight makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Bradley
ALERT FOR WEDNESDAY - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Mostly sunny skies today, but an *ALERT* for potential severe storms tomorrow!
A body was found next to a stream near Columbus Avenue in Meriden on June 12.
Body found next to stream in Meriden
Stephen Luckett was arrested in connection with the death of a nursing home resident in Old...
Arrest made in 2022 Old Saybrook nursing home death over television volume
A man died in an overnight fire in Vernon.
Police investigate deadly house fire in Vernon

Latest News

A body was found next to a stream near Columbus Avenue in Meriden on June 12.
Police identify man whose body was found near a Meriden stream
Geno McMahon was arrested for a murder that happened in Hartford in 2019, Hartford police said.
Man arrested for deadly 2019 shooting in Hartford
Brendan Hill was last seen on June 11 in the Town of Washington, according to state police.
Man from Litchfield County town reported missing
Andres Rivera was charged with DUI after Ledyard police said he drove into several vehicles at...
Suspected drunk driver arrested for smashing into several vehicles in Gales Ferry