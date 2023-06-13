Woman killed in Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A woman died in a crash that involved a car and a box truck in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened in the area of 271 Lakewood Road around 5:40 a.m.

“The operator of one vehicle was extricated from their vehicle by Waterbury Fire Department and was observed to have serious life-threatening injuries,” police said in a news release. “This female party was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital and pronounced deceased at 6:20 a.m.”

The driver of the second vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and received medical treatment at a local hospital.

“This incident remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit,” police said.

Police said Lakewood Road would remain closed for the duration of their investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact the Waterbury police at 203-346-3975.

