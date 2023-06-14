Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

2 women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at La. high school, pretending to be teen

Authorities say 46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and her 28-year-old daughter, Martha...
Authorities say 46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and her 28-year-old daughter, Martha Jessenia Gutierrez-Serrano, were arrested and booked on one count each of injuring public records.(Source: Gray News)
By Ken Daley and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOUTTE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities say a mother and daughter from Louisiana were arrested after allegedly scheming for the 28-year-old daughter to attend high school, claiming to be 17 and using false identification.

WVUE reports the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office made the arrests Tuesday. Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado, 46, and her 28-year-old daughter, Martha Jessenia Gutierrez-Serrano, were booked on one count each of injuring public records.

The investigation began after detectives were notified May 29 by St. Charles Parish Public Schools officials of their suspicion that an adult was posing as a student at Hahnville High School in Boutte during the 2022-23 school year.

School administrators “began an internal investigation and later notified the sheriff’s office of their findings,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspects after they say investigation determined Serrano-Alvarado had enrolled her daughter in the school using “a fraudulent passport and birth certificate.”

The sheriff’s office did not say how long Gutierrez-Serrano allegedly attended the school, nor explain a motive for the ruse.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sgt. Allan Tabora of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found next to a stream near Columbus Avenue in Meriden on June 12.
Police identify man whose body was found near a Meriden stream
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area of Park and Oak streets in Hartford on June 13.
Suspect in critical condition following attempted robbery in Hartford
Wednesday afternoon storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for storms today that could be strong to severe!
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

Wolcott Police Generic
Teen reportedly robbed twice in Wolcott park; three arrested
Your Wednesday morning update
Wednesday afternoon storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for storms today that could be strong to severe!
FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an...
EU regulators order Google to break up digital ad business over competition concerns
Back in September 2016, the victim was found murdered in his apartment, with his throat slashed.
New information expected in 2016 Willimantic homicide investigation