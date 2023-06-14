Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl in Texas

The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen...
The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black slippers.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Princeton, Texas, issued an Amber Alert Tuesday for a 14-year-old girl.

The teenager, identified by authorities as 14-year-old Ja’Myra Strawder, reportedly left her home voluntarily, but she was entered into the statewide Amber Alert system “due to the criteria and nature of this case.”

The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black slippers.

Police identified a suspect as 34-year-old Lee Carter III. He is reportedly driving a black Mercedes E35 with Texas license plate RNS-2973.

Police identified a suspect as Lee Carter III.
Police identified a suspect as Lee Carter III.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Anyone with information about the girl’s location can call police at 469-307-6746 or 972-736-3901.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found next to a stream near Columbus Avenue in Meriden on June 12.
Police identify man whose body was found near a Meriden stream
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area of Park and Oak streets in Hartford on June 13.
Suspect in critical condition following attempted robbery in Hartford
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for storms tomorrow that could be strong to severe!
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for storms tomorrow that could be strong to severe!

Latest News

Manchester dispensary delivers marijuana
Manchester dispensary delivers marijuana
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for storms tomorrow that could be strong to severe!
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for storms tomorrow that could be strong to severe!
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates after scoring against the Florida...
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
Hartford Public Schools address teacher shortage
Hartford Public Schools address teacher shortage
Rocky Hill Police investigate report of “shots fired” at Holiday Inn Express
Rocky Hill Police investigate report of “shots fired” at Holiday Inn Express