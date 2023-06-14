‘Cocktails to Go’ is here to stay

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Cocktails can stay part of to-go orders in the state, as long as they’re accompanied by food.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed House Bill 6448 on Tuesday.

It made Connecticut the 22nd state to make to-go cocktails permanent. The measure was set to expire in June 2024.

“Connecticut consumers can now enjoy the added convenience of cocktails to-go on a permanent basis,” said Emily Smith, vice president of state public policy at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “Not only do cocktails to-go afford adult consumers the ability to take home their favorite hand-crafted cocktails, but they help support local hospitality businesses facing economic hardships. We applaud Gov. Lamont and the legislature for making cocktails to-go permanent in support of Connecticut’s consumers and businesses.”

The new law requires any alcohol to-go to be accompanied by a food order. Delivery is allowed by a direct employee of the permittee or a third-party vendor that holds an in-state transporter’s permit.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 22 states, including Connecticut, and the District of Columbia, have enacted laws to permanently allow cocktails to-go. Eleven others enacted laws that allow cocktails to-go on a temporary basis. Numerous states are still considering legislation.

