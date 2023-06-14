Driver taken to hospital after truck, train collide in Norwalk

NORWALK, CT WFSB) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a pickup truck and a train collided in Norwalk on Wednesday.

Fire officials said it happened around 11:20 a.m. at a railroad crossing on Commerce Street.

The driver of a pickup truck collided with a train that was headed to New York on the Metro-North Danbury line.

Officials said the driver was extricated and taken to Norwalk Hospital in serious condition.

There were about 20 passengers on the train. None were injured, according to officials.

Train service in the area was replaced by buses due to the crash, according to Metro-North.

Train service is being replaced by buses on the Danbury Branch between South Norwalk and Wilton because of a vehicle being struck by a train near Merritt 7. Please allow additional travel time until we can restore full service. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) June 14, 2023

MTA police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.