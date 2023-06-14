Summer Escapes
Driver taken to hospital after truck, train collide in Norwalk

Pickup truck and train collide in Norwalk.(Norwalk Fire Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORWALK, CT WFSB) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a pickup truck and a train collided in Norwalk on Wednesday.

Fire officials said it happened around 11:20 a.m. at a railroad crossing on Commerce Street.

The driver of a pickup truck collided with a train that was headed to New York on the Metro-North Danbury line.

Officials said the driver was extricated and taken to Norwalk Hospital in serious condition.

There were about 20 passengers on the train. None were injured, according to officials.

Train service in the area was replaced by buses due to the crash, according to Metro-North.

MTA police are investigating the crash.

