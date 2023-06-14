Summer Escapes
Golfers try to qualify for a spot in the Travelers Championship

By Dylan Fearon and Rylee Thomas
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Travelers Championship will take place next week in Cromwell, and it will be on Channel 3.

Spots remain available for a few lucky players.

Wednesday afternoon, Eyewitness News spoke with golfers trying to qualify at the 11th hour.

Edward Hilario has been working toward playing at the Travelers Championship his whole life.

“It’s something I’ve dreamt of since I started playing the game as a kid,” he said. “It would be a dream come true.”

Hilario, a golf pro in West Hartford from Willimantic, played 18 today at the pre-qualifier round.

However, it’s a tough competition. More than 250 golfers vie for the remaining spots at Travelers.

Golf pros, amateurs, and college players all hope to compete at the championship.

273 golfers are playing today (6/14) and tomorrow (6/15). The top 38, plus any ties, will play on Monday (6/19).

The best four players on Monday will get to be in Travelers.

To prepare, Warren McGrath, from Ellington, has been playing the Ellington Ridge Course three times per week.

“Tough hole. And the green makes it almost impossible,” he said, standing by the daunting 18th green. “You have to be outstanding.”

Erik McDonald, from Braintree, Massachusetts, reflected that he wasn’t outstanding today, and that he probably won’t make Monday’s cut.

“There are a lot of good players out here,” he stated.

However, Tom Hantke, the Executive Director of Connecticut PGA, had more optimism.

“Everybody’s got a shot,” he said. “You really have a shot to get into a PGA Tour event here.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

