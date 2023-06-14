Hartford Public Schools address teacher shortage

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -A multi million dollar deal was approved to help Hartford Public Schools address their teacher shortage.

A part of the approved $2.5 million is going to a company to help fill 83 positions in the district.

Hartford Public Schools agreed to pay $750,000 for the company to recruit substitute teachers and paraprofessionals for the upcoming year.

The rest of the $2.5 million will go towards salaries for the new hires. There will also be benefits, including a $5,000 signing bonus. referral bonuses, and tuition reimbursement.

The district says this contract will add four new members to their talent management to help hire up to 100 substitute teachers and para educators.

“It adds capacity to our current talent and management team. It’s a pilot approach so it will offer training to our teams. It’ll offer training to those new candidates and new employees to the Hartford Public Schools and it’s a cost-effective way,” said Jesse Sugarman director of communications for Hartford Public Schools.

Parents and teachers felt differently, appearing at Tuesday’s board of education meeting to raise their concerns.

“You don’t have to hire a contractor and pay them all that money. That’s a lot of money to be giving a company to do our recruiting for us when we could very well be doing that recruiting on our own,” said teacher Michael Downs.

The district also needs to fill another 200 certified positions, including psychologists and social workers.

According to Sugarman, some spots are harder to fill than others.

“Elementary school teachers, bilingual teachers, para-educators, they’re in relatively short supply,” said Sugarman.

She said the top need for the Hartford school system is elementary school teachers.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.