Homicide investigation underway after vehicle crashes in Hartford

By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are actively working on a homicide investigation Wednesday morning.

According to Hartford Police Department, officers have been investigating a homicide in the area of 37 Brook Street.

Police say a motor vehicle crash at High Street and Walnut Street is connected to the incident.

There is no word on any other injuries or suspect information at this time.

Police say they will continue to provide updates as they become available.

This is a Developing Story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

