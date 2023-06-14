Jackknifed tractor trailer causes delays on I-84 west

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A jackknifed tractor trailer is causing delays on I-84 west in Hartford Wednesday evening.

The Department of Transportation said the crash is between Exits 50 and 48.

The three left lanes are closed because of the crash, according to the DOT.

It was reported to the DOT at 6:09 p.m.

No injuries are reported, according to state police.

Follow traffic updates HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.