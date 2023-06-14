Summer Escapes
Jackknifed tractor trailer causes delays on I-84 west

A traffic alert has been issued.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A jackknifed tractor trailer is causing delays on I-84 west in Hartford Wednesday evening.

The Department of Transportation said the crash is between Exits 50 and 48.

The three left lanes are closed because of the crash, according to the DOT.

It was reported to the DOT at 6:09 p.m.

No injuries are reported, according to state police.

Follow traffic updates HERE.

