Manchester dispensary delivers marijuana

You can now have marijuana delivered right to your doorstep.
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - You can now have marijuana delivered right to your doorstep.

Recreational cannabis sales have been booming in Connecticut since it became legal earlier this year.

A business in Manchester is looking to capitalize on that, by setting up a delivery system for marijuana.

Fine Fettle is the first in Connecticut to make deliveries of pot, which customers can order right online.

They are working with Green Coach Delivery, the state’s first cannabis delivery company.

They say deliveries will be quickly, safely, and discreetly.

“It’s an unmarked car, it’s a discrete white bag and it could be a prescription, batteries, a cheeseburger from McDonalds,” said social equity owner Jack Cochran.

“We already have repeat delivery customers which I was like ‘wow awesome.’ So I think they’re realizing how easy it is just like they were ordering their food, their getting their weed right to their door,” said Fine Fettle general manager Ryan Green.

There’s a minimum of $75 order with a $10 delivery fee. It’s free shipping if you spend $150 or more.

