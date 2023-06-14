Rocky Hill Police investigate report of “shots fired” at Holiday Inn Express

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating after it was reported shots were fired at the Holiday Inn Express in Rocky Hill.

Police say they received a call around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday reporting shots were fired near 20 Waterchase Drive.

According to police, the shots were reportedly fired outside behind the hotel.

Guests at the hotel were not evacuated, but no one was allowed in or out of the hotel for about an hour at the start of this incident. People are now free to come and go from the hotel.

They say investigators from the detective division are investigating, and say it appears to be an isolated incident.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

There is no word on injuries, or if police are looking for a suspect.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.