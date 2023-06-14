Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Schools with graduation ceremonies keep eyes to the sky

lightning
lightning(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Schools with graduation ceremonies planned for Wednesday kept an eye to the sky.

The forecast called for possible strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

Southington Public School officials announced Wednesday morning that their high school commencement was postponed to Thursday.

“At this time we feel it would be best to utilize our rain date and postpone our graduation ceremony until Thursday, June 15 at 5:30 [p.m.],” school officials sent in a message to parents. “There is a chance of severe thunderstorms very close to the time our graduation ceremony will be getting underway. The amount of people projected to attend graduation coupled with the potential for thunderstorms can result in a dangerous situation. While there could be scattered showers [Thursday], the forecast seems much more favorable.”

School officials said that all other senior activities would continue as planned.

“Storms that develop could produce gusty, perhaps damaging wind. That’s our biggest concern,” said meteorologist Scot Haney. “Some hail is possible; and with any thunderstorm, lightning is a concern.”

Haney said the timeframe of interest was noon to 6 p.m.

Keep an eye on the forecast by downloading the WFSB Weather App here.

Updates on the forecast will be posted here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Wednesday afternoon storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for storms today that could be strong to severe!
Early Warning Weather Alert.
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Download the WFSB Weather App
Download the WFSB Weather App

Most Read

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area of Park and Oak streets in Hartford on June 13.
Suspect in critical condition following attempted robbery in Hartford
A body was found next to a stream near Columbus Avenue in Meriden on June 12.
Police identify man whose body was found near a Meriden stream
Wednesday afternoon storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for storms today that could be strong to severe!
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
A UConn student was identified as the victim of a crash and homicide that happened in Hartford...
UConn student identified as crash, homicide victim in Hartford

Latest News

Back in September 2016, the victim was found murdered in his apartment, with his throat slashed.
WATCH LIVE: New information expected in 2016 Willimantic homicide investigation
Church pew (file)
Several New Haven parishes to merge into one
Rocky Hill Police investigate report of “shots fired” at Holiday Inn Express
Bullet casings found following ‘shots fired’ report at Holiday Inn Express in Rocky Hill
A Southington police vehicle.
Suspect gets away with more than $1,500 in cash from Southington gas station