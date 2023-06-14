Schools with graduation ceremonies keep eyes to the sky

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Schools with graduation ceremonies planned for Wednesday kept an eye to the sky.

The forecast called for possible strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

Southington Public School officials announced Wednesday morning that their high school commencement was postponed to Thursday.

“At this time we feel it would be best to utilize our rain date and postpone our graduation ceremony until Thursday, June 15 at 5:30 [p.m.],” school officials sent in a message to parents. “There is a chance of severe thunderstorms very close to the time our graduation ceremony will be getting underway. The amount of people projected to attend graduation coupled with the potential for thunderstorms can result in a dangerous situation. While there could be scattered showers [Thursday], the forecast seems much more favorable.”

School officials said that all other senior activities would continue as planned.

“Storms that develop could produce gusty, perhaps damaging wind. That’s our biggest concern,” said meteorologist Scot Haney. “Some hail is possible; and with any thunderstorm, lightning is a concern.”

Haney said the timeframe of interest was noon to 6 p.m.

