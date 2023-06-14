Summer Escapes
Several New Haven parishes to merge into one

Church pew (file)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A number parishes in the New Haven area will merge into one parish within the Archdiocese of Hartford, church officials announced.

Rev. Christopher Ford, J.C.L. chancellor, said the parishes will become the Blessed Michael McGivney Parish of New Haven as of July 1.

The parishes in the merger include Saints Aedan and Brendan, Saint Anthony, Saint Martin de Porres, Saint Mary, Saint Michael, Our Lady of Guadalupe and Saint Stanislaus.

Archbishop Leonard Blair issued a decree effecting the merger on June 7.

Parishioners were told about the merger during masses over the weekend.

The information was also made available on the Archdiocese of Hartford website, under the News/Public Notices Section.

