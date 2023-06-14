Suspect gets away with more than $1,500 in cash from Southington gas station

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A suspect robbed a gas station in Southington of between $1,500 and $1,800 on Tuesday night.

Southington police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. at a Mobil Gas Station on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike.

The clerk reported a man in a black puffy coat, dark pants, white sneakers, and a mask entered the store and asked to use the bathroom. When the man returned, he pointed a Glock-style handgun at the clerk, threw a garbage bag toward him, and demanded money from the register.

Police said the clerk handed over the entire cash register drawer, which was reported to contain between $1,500 to $1,800 in cash.

Southington police, with help from Cheshire and state police searched the area, but could not find the suspect.

However, they said officers were able to track the suspect’s movements have been working to obtain additional evidence to identify him.

“Southington detectives responded and processed the scene, obtaining evidence and video of the incident,” police said in a news release. “Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information is asked to contact the investigating officer, Det. Adam Tillotson, at ATillotson@southingtonpolice.org or call Southington [olice at 860-378-1667.”

