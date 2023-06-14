Teen reportedly robbed twice in Wolcott park; three arrested

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was reportedly robbed twice in consecutive days while he walked through a park in Wolcott, and police arrested three teenage suspects.

Police said on Tuesday afternoon, they received a report from a concerned citizen that the victim was seen with blood on his face in Peterson Park.

“When asked what happened, the youth told him that he had just been robbed by two teenagers at gunpoint of his cell phone, chain, air pods and $15, and then punched in the face with brass knuckles,” police said in a news release. “He went on to say that the same two teenagers had also robbed him at gunpoint [Monday] taking $50.”

The citizen called the police to report the incident, Wolcott police said.

Through investigation, both of the suspects, ages 16 and 17 years old, were identified, as was the vehicle they used.

Officers said they went to one of the suspects’ homes and found three people in the vehicle.

“Two of the teenagers in the vehicle were identified as the suspects of both robberies,” police said. “They were promptly arrested.”

Police said they searched the car. Under the driver’s seat where the third teenager sat was a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and obliterated serial numbers.

Also found under the passenger seat where one of the suspects sat was another 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen out of Louisiana, police said.

All three teenagers were brought to the Wolcott Police Department where they were processed for numerous felony charges that included firearms violations and robbery.

“Due to the age of the accused we cannot release names,” police said. “All three were transported to Hartford Juvenile Detention Center.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.