Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Two flags are flown in honor of Juneteenth

Juneteenth Flags
Juneteenth Flags(City of Sarasota)
By Nkwa Asonye
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Juneteenth flag was first created in 1997 by Boston native and activist Ben Haith.

The flag, by design, has a red and blue field with a bursting white star in the center.

Professor Goyland Williams teaches about the black radical tradition at the university of Hartford.

He says the choice of those colors being the same as the American flag is no accident.

“It has these different sort of symbolic meanings but still with the same colors,” said Goyland. “The idea of freedom and Liberty are still at the core of the Juneteenth flag. Of course, you have a star of Texas in the middle of the flag.”

The flag first flew in Boston back in 2000, but it was raised in Hartford for the first time in 2021, when President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Connecticut followed suit, and this is the first year that Juneteenth will be an official state holiday.

This emblem was created in New England, but the nationwide impact of slavery is still represented in it.

“The irony, you’re talking about pushing against these symbolic representations that seemingly allude to this idea of liberty and freedom…but Texas being one of the last states to give up slavery makes that symbol in some ways still sort of complicated because it’s wedded in so many ways to the American flag,” said Goyland.

Before the Juneteenth flag was created, black Americans had a different symbol to show their pride.

The Pan-African flag, which has the colors red green and black, was designed by political activist Marcus Garvey back in 1920, and its popularity soared in the 1960s during the black power movement.

Though the two flags are different, they both speak to celebrating where black Americans come from.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UConn student was identified as the victim of a crash and homicide that happened in Hartford...
UConn student identified as crash, homicide victim in Hartford
A body was found next to a stream near Columbus Avenue in Meriden on June 12.
Police identify man whose body was found near a Meriden stream
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area of Park and Oak streets in Hartford on June 13.
Suspect in critical condition following attempted robbery in Hartford
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Wednesday June 14. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for storms this afternoon that could be strong to severe!
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

Cocktails.
‘Cocktails to Go’ is here to stay
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Wednesday June 14. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for storms this afternoon that could be strong to severe!
Hartford Public Schools address teacher shortage
Hartford Public Schools address teacher shortage
73-year old William Alvarado was killed in his apartment at the John Ashton Towers in September...
$50,000 reward offered in 2016 Willimantic homicide of 73-year-old man