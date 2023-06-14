Two flags are flown in honor of Juneteenth

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Juneteenth flag was first created in 1997 by Boston native and activist Ben Haith.

The flag, by design, has a red and blue field with a bursting white star in the center.

Professor Goyland Williams teaches about the black radical tradition at the university of Hartford.

He says the choice of those colors being the same as the American flag is no accident.

“It has these different sort of symbolic meanings but still with the same colors,” said Goyland. “The idea of freedom and Liberty are still at the core of the Juneteenth flag. Of course, you have a star of Texas in the middle of the flag.”

The flag first flew in Boston back in 2000, but it was raised in Hartford for the first time in 2021, when President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Connecticut followed suit, and this is the first year that Juneteenth will be an official state holiday.

This emblem was created in New England, but the nationwide impact of slavery is still represented in it.

“The irony, you’re talking about pushing against these symbolic representations that seemingly allude to this idea of liberty and freedom…but Texas being one of the last states to give up slavery makes that symbol in some ways still sort of complicated because it’s wedded in so many ways to the American flag,” said Goyland.

Before the Juneteenth flag was created, black Americans had a different symbol to show their pride.

The Pan-African flag, which has the colors red green and black, was designed by political activist Marcus Garvey back in 1920, and its popularity soared in the 1960s during the black power movement.

Though the two flags are different, they both speak to celebrating where black Americans come from.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.