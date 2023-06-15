Summer Escapes
Advocating change for the LGBTQ+ community

It's Pride Month and there are numerous events across Vermont to celebrate.
By Ayah Galal
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - June is Pride Month, and it’s the perfect time to take a closer look at some of the organizations that have been advocating for change for he LGBTQ+ community.

“We work with young people who don’t have any social connections don’t have any social support and are looking for a safe space to go so they can meet more people like them,” said Mel Cordner the Founding Executive Director of Q Plus.

The Q Plus is an organization that creates safe and supportive spaces to empower queer youth.

Cordner said, “it’s about providing different resources, different supports.”

Q plus has ten youth groups in six towns including Hartford, Middletown, New Haven, and Southington.

“It’s important that we have queer youth spaces because not all spaces are safe for queer youth,” said Cordner. “And they should be, but they’re not.”

In person programs include support groups, craft nights and game nights.

According to Ace Ricker the Owner and Facilitator of A.C.E., “there are so many young individuals growing up now that still feel alone, especially with this political climate.”

Ace Ricker has been involved in public advocacy and education for the last 20 years.

Ricker is a transgender man and has faced numerous challenges throughout his life.

“There’s a lot of personal obstacles I faced, navigating bathrooms, navigating interviews, even processing the dynamics of changing my name legally,” said Ricker.

Ricker has made it his mission to focus on educational and inclusive networking.

The A.C.E program stands for Awareness through Communication & Education.

“I’d rather you ask than assume,” said Ricker. “Because assumptions really bring about a lot of harm in the end.”

Ricker and Cordner have been together for about four years.

The couple says while Connecticut has policies in place protecting the LGBTQ+ community, more can still be done.

“These conversations need to continue throughout the year,” said Ricker. “We need to make sure that we’re advocating for everyone throughout the year and not just in June.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

