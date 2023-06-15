Be careful when eating fish from these waterbodies in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State health officials warned people not to eat fish from 11 waterbodies in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health on Thursday issued new or modified consumption advisories for certain fish species.

The DPH said it took the action with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to look into fish tissue sampled in 2017-2022 from 14 waterbodies for various health risk values.

It said it updated or issued new consumption advisories in 11 waterbodies. The updated consumption advisories were for the general population and were also protective of sensitive populations.

New or modified consumption advisories were issued for the following rivers: Connecticut, Lower Farmington, Housatonic (near O’Sullivan’s Island in Derby), Natchaug, Willimantic, Shetucket, Naugatuck, Pequabuck, Still (Winchester), Scantic, and Quinnipiac.

“These consumption advisories are necessary to protect public health while allowing for community members to benefit from the nutritional benefits of eating fish,” said DPH commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “PFOS is one of a group of related chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). This group of chemicals is commonly used in a wide range of industrial processes and is found in many consumer products. Long-term exposure to PFAS may be associated with increased levels of cholesterol and liver enzymes, a change in immune response, developmental effects, increased chance of high blood pressure and/or increased chance of pre-eclampsia during pregnancy, and an increased chance of thyroid disease.”

Juthani also said that it was not necessary to modify the current advisories for the Hockanum, Tankerhoosen, and the Upper Housatonic Rivers. Additionally, there are no new or existing advisories in place for the Quinebaug River.

“Assessing food-related PFAS exposures, including fish and shellfish consumption, is a key recommendation of the Connecticut Interagency PFAS Action Plan,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “Evaluating PFAS levels in fish collected from these 14 waterbodies represents significant progress towards protecting the health of our angling community. Our agencies will continue to work together to identify opportunities to conduct additional monitoring, particularly at popular fishing locations and within our Environmental Justice communities.”

The DPH also noted that there was a pre-existing statewide advisory that remained in place.

The advice for freshwater fish caught in Connecticut for pregnant women, women who could become pregnant, and children under 6 years old (high risk groups) was to eat no more than one meal per month. For all other groups, the advice is to eat no more than one meal per week of freshwater fish. This statewide advice was due to mercury contamination found in Connecticut freshwater fish. This statewide advisory does not apply to sunfish or trout as there were no consumption limits for these fish species, except otherwise noted.

Additional information on DPH fish consumption advisories can be found at: https://portal.ct.gov/fish or by calling a DPH staff person at 1-877-458-FISH (3474). More information on PFAS can be found at https://portal.ct.gov/DPH/Environmental-Health/PFAS/PFAS.

