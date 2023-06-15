Business booms at Meriden pizza shop after review from Barstool Sports

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - CT is known as the pizza state, and one Meriden pizza shop is getting its name on the map.

Little Rendezvous, a hole-in-the-wall pizza shop with a 135-year-old oven, is not so hidden anymore.

“I’ve been here for 25 years, and I had no clue it existed,” said Michael Evans, Meriden.

Barstool Sports founder and pizza review king Dave Portnoy stopped by the pizza shop on Tuesday.

He gave Little Rendezvous one of the highest scores ever, a 9.1

Today, the phones were off the hook at Little Rendezvous. Business boomed so much that they ran out of pizzas!

“It’s been a day,” said Steven Chehotsky, the owner of Little Rendezvous. “Today, by 5:30 it was all over. We had no more dough left, and we planned for a busy day. We basically did Friday’s business in a few hours.”

“I said from day one, way back in the day when I first heard of this guy, if he came here we were going to have a line around the corner,” said Joey Gonzales, an employee.

It is going to be a very busy next few weeks.

“If this is how it’s going to be from now on, I’m sending Portnoy the bill for my medical bills because I’m going to have a heart attack,” said Chehotsky.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.