Crews respond to boat fire on the Connecticut River in Middletown

By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Crews are responding to a boat that caught fire on the Connecticut River in Middletown Thursday.

The Middletown Fire Department confirmed the boat is on fire near the Pratt and Whitney docks.

A passenger on the boat was rescued by a good Samaritan, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Station New Haven.

Fire officials said an 18-foot boat caught fire.

Crews are still on scene.

No further details were available.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

