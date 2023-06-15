Crews respond to boat fire on the Connecticut River in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Crews are responding to a boat that caught fire on the Connecticut River in Middletown Thursday.
The Middletown Fire Department confirmed the boat is on fire near the Pratt and Whitney docks.
A passenger on the boat was rescued by a good Samaritan, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Station New Haven.
Fire officials said an 18-foot boat caught fire.
Crews are still on scene.
No further details were available.
