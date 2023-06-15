I-Team: List of Child/Teen Mental Health Resources in CT

(WFSB) - Confusing, frustrating, hopeless.

Words parents have used when talking to the Channel 3 I-Team about the youth mental health system in Connecticut.

Tonight, the I-Team is here with a list of resources and services available to help parents start to navigate the system. You can find them listed at the bottom.

”He loves art, they were using art in school to try and calm him down.”

For privacy reasons, we spoke with a local mother who who didn’t want to share her or her 8-year-old son’s name.

But she did want to share their struggle to find the right mental health resources in Connecticut.

”Frustrated is the word that keeps coming to mind.”

She says last summer, her 8-year-old son began experiencing extreme emotional and behavioral issues.

”Yelling, screaming, going to hit, kick, bite,” she says. “He’s a good-hearted kid but he just struggles with his emotions when he gets too far into the red zone, he just can’t regulate and come back down.”

But after two ER visits, multiple program screenings and even more hours spent leaving voicemails for programs that might be a good fit, her son still doesn’t have an official diagnosis -- or a next step.

”At the end of the day, I still have nothing for my poor son,” says the mother. “I think there is just not a clear roadmap of who I should be going to and how to get him these services.”

MENTAL HEALTH ROADMAP - 211 MOBILE CRISIS:

Many Connecticut professionals say dialing 211 and asking for their Mobile Crisis unit is the first place to start.

“What we always say to families is, if it’s a crisis to you, it’s a crisis to us,” says Tiffany Hubrins, a licensed clinical social worker and director of Wheeler’s Children’s Outpatient and Community-based Services.

Hubrins is in charge of mobile crisis at the Wheeler Clinic in Hartford, one of 6 agencies in the state offering this service, which provides immediate assistance to children or adolescents experiencing a behavioral or mental health need or crisis.

In 2022, there were 17,591 calls to 211 requesting crisis intervention for teens and kids. That’s around 48 calls a day.

Available 24/7, 365 days a year, Hubrins says it’s their job to get a mental health professional to the person needing help in 45 minutes or less. You can also call and ask for an appointment to be scheduled at a later date.

“They can call us for anything over the sun. Typical behavioral health concerns, like depression, anxiety,” says Hubrins. “Sometimes everyday stress. It could be “I can’t get Johnny to go to sleep tonight and I need some support.”

Those same professionals create family safety plans, teach coping skills, and connect the person who needs help with the right services before they leave.

”I like to call us the guru of referral, with referral sources,” says Hubrins.

CONNECTING TO CARE WEBSITE / CARE COORDINATORS:

Beyond dialing 211, you can also learn about other services that are available on the website connectingtocarect.org.

There you can search for services in your specific community, as well as the state.

You can also find licensed mental health professionals known as care coordinators, if you don’t want to do it alone.

“We will take a parent by the hand and say, okay, let’s hear what’s going on and then that person will make the phone calls, the linkages and the connections,” says Michael C Williams, Deputy Commissioner of Operations at the Department of Children and Families.

These professionals are found in local agencies, in some emergency rooms, through Medicaid and you can ask your health insurance carrier for care coordination, says Williams.

”The wasted time of calling the wrong place and going through the wrong door is kind of eliminated,” says Williams.

For children with serious emotional challenges, mental illnesses and substance use disorders, DCF Voluntary Care Management is another avenue.

In CT, DCF is in charge of child mental health resources, but you don’t have to open a case with DCF to receive voluntary care through the state.

It is something that used to happen before the state separated the two programs.

“We understood the fear that families had, the stigma,” says Williams.

If you’re worried about cost, Connecticut has two financial aid programs you can apply for.

”One is a family assistance fund which will support families financially for activities, services, interventions that they need or can’t afford,” says Williams. “Another fund is a social determinant of health funds which really tries to get at the root cause of some of the challenges that families and children are facing.”

As for the mom we’ve been speaking with, “I feel like I’ve had a couple of different care management people I’m trying to work with.”

While she says care management can be helpful, they can’t always get her son into the programs he needs, so she thinks the state needs to do more.

”I would think some sort of advocate to help navigate the system, somebody to help guide you and kind of see you through until you get what you need,” says Williams.

Now DCF says they understand these programs won’t cover all mental health disorders, but says they are a good place to begin for many families.

HOW TO FIND THE RIGHT PROGRAM:

The I-Team is committed to covering CT’s Kids in Crisis and will continue reporting on the issues affecting your children.

Here is a list of resources we have compiled.

MOBILE CRISIS: You can reach Mobile Crisis by dialing 211, press 1 and then 1 again/ You can also visit their website here: https://www.mobilecrisisempsct.org/.

CONNECTING TO CARE: You can also learn about other services that are available, on the website connectingtocarect.org.

TRAUMA-INFORMED CARE: If you are looking for a network of trauma-informed evidence-based mental health treatments for children -- this infographic explains it a bit more, and has a link to a searchable database of providers offering the treatments in CT: www.chdi.org/ebt

Parents and caregivers can also find information and access the searchable directory at www.kidsmentalhealthinfo.com. The website was created for parents in CT.

A summary of CT-specific behavioral health resources for families can be found at the State of CT website: https://plan4children.org/resources/

Child First Expansions is a home visiting model targeted to serve families that present with the highest level of need. This service provides home-based assessment, family plan development, parent-child therapeutic intervention, and education and care coordination case management for high-risk families with children under six years of age including pregnant women in order to decrease social-emotional and behavioral problems developmental and learning problems and abuse and neglect. You can call 211 to be connected: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DCF/Substance_Abuse/pdf/2022/Child-First-AIM-Fact-Sheet_rev2022.pdf

Financial Aid:

Family Assistance Grants: Funds for families to cover the cost of prescription drugs or treatments for child and adolescent behavioral health conditions or the cost of intensive evidence-based services to treat mental and behavioral health conditions in children and adolescents, intensive in-home child and adolescent psychiatric services (IICAPS), and services provided by an intensive outpatient program (IOP), if the cost is not covered by Medicaid or private insurance. You can ask DCF Voluntary Care about them.

Social Determinants Financial Aid: Provision of mental health services to children in which a social determinant is identified causing their inability to access the service. You can ask DCF Voluntary Care about this.

