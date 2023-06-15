Juvenile crime spree spans three counties along shoreline

BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Branford Police now have two juveniles in custody after they took part in a series of crimes spanning four different cities and towns.

Police say at least two juveniles stole a car in Norwalk, then drove to Madison where they stole a purse.

They then used credit cards inside that purse at a store in Clinton.

Finally, they were spotted driving recklessly in a Branford Walmart parking lot.

Channel 3 Law Enforcement Expert Lt. Paul Vance says this purse snatching is the latest in many petty crimes.

“Be aware, make sure you’re in a lighted area, go out with other people, make sure you’re not alone. It’s preventive, but it’s also using your head, being very, very careful,” Lt. Vance said.

Police say two of the juveniles in the car went inside the Walmart where they stole several items. That is where the police arrested them.

Police attempted to stop the SUV, but other occupants in the vehicle then drove off into area neighborhoods and through peoples’ yards.

Branford Police say given the nature and circumstance, the pursuit was called off.

Lt. Vance says they made the right call.

“It was probably called off to potentially identify the suspects at some point in time,” Vance said.

The two juveniles were arrested for conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer.

