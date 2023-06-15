Summer Escapes
Arrest made in deadly crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire

Walter Spencer.
Walter Spencer.(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing several charges following a deadly crash that happened in Cheshire last year.

State police said it happened November 19 on Highland Avenue.

Walter Spencer, 64, of Waterbury, was driving northbound in a Lexus ES350.

He crashed into several vehicles, according to police.

Spencer drove into the southbound lane and hit a Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling south.

Police said Spencer then got back into the northbound lane and sideswiped a Jeep Commander.

“The Lexus ES350 then began to lose lateral stability and began to rotate in a counterclockwise manner,” state police said.

Spencer then crashed into the rear end of a Mitsubishi Eclipse before hitting the rear end of a Ford Transit Van.

Cheshire police were trying to stop Spencer before the crash, authorities said.

Arthur Wright, 64, of Cheshire, was a passenger in the Lexus at the time of the crash. He later died at Saint Mary’s Hospital, police said.

Spencer was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the drivers of the Eclipse and Transit Van were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“All other involved parties refused medical treatment,” state police said.

Spencer was arrested by state police on Wednesday.

Spencer was charged with running from police resulting in injury/death, evading responsibility resulting in death, three counts of evading responsibility resulting in physical injury, evading responsibility resulting in injury/property damage, failure to drive upon right, conspiracy to commit larceny sixth-degree, interfering with an officer/resisting, and manslaughter first-degree.

State police said Spencer is held on a $250,000 bond and appeared in Meriden Superior Court on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

