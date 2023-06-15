Manchester man accused of making threats to Gov. Lamont, Sen. Murphy

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for threatening Connecticut’s governor and a senator.

Sean Richard Palla, 36, of Manchester, was arrested on Wednesday on a charge of second-degree harassment, state police said.

Sean Richard Palla was charged with harassment for posting threats toward the Instagram accounts of Gov. Ned Lamont and Sen. Chris Murphy. (Connecticut State Police)

According to an arrest warrant, Palla used the Instagram app in May 2022 to post threats in which he tagged the accounts for Gov. Ned Lamont and Sen. Chris Murphy.

Palla admitted to state police that he had been trying to get the attention of public figures to express his frustration with the Connecticut government.

Investigators asked him to explain what he meant when he posted:

“Hey @govnedlamont you are DEAD!”

Palla told them that he was referencing his belief that the governor was “brain dead.” He said he had no intention of causing harm to Lamont.

State police confirmed that he had no weapons registered to him.

Still, investigators said that based on what they found out, they believed there was probable cause to charge Palla with harassment.

“Palla engaged in communication electronically via Instagram in a manner likely to cause terror, intimidation or alarm,” the warrant stated.

He was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and given a court date of July 14 in Hartford.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.