Milford police using state grant to help crack down on auto thefts

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Milford Police Department is looking to clamp down on stolen cars, thanks to a state grant.

Out walking his two dogs Sky and Midnight, Eric Francis said it’s pretty upsetting to learn about a car being stolen on Marino Drive and in neighborhoods where you’ve got households with multiple cars and only one garage.

“That’s really messed up. You work hard to buy your car, for somebody else to come and break into it or steal it, it really hurts,” Francis said. “So, all the other cars got to stay outside, you don’t have eyes outside, you might have a camera, you might not, so the possibilities are like 50-50.”

Milford’s police department is using a $35,000 state grant to increase patrols, focusing specifically on auto thefts from residential neighborhoods to busy shopping plazas on Post Road.

“It’s all over the state, little towns, big cities, medium cities, it’s a problem we’re all dealing with,” said Milford Police Officer Mike DeVito.

In the last month, these are just a few of locations across Milford where police have responded to car thefts, break-ins or vandalism.

Police said they’ll use data from their patrol division, focusing these extra patrols in areas where they’ve seen an increase in car thefts and other crimes connected to it.

Be it morning, noon, or night, police said these thieves, often just teenagers, strike at all times of day.

“Auto thefts, almost 24 hours, unfortunately and its residential and commercial. Some of the crimes associated with the stolen cars, mostly the Post Road corridor, so we’ll fluctuate and target all those areas,” DeVito said.

It’s not just a stolen car. Police said many times those cars end up being used to commit other crimes.

“The main thing is we’re trying to prevent the risk of serious injury associated with the car thefts,” said DeVito. “Unfortunately we’ve had other incidents in the parking lots, stuff like that, involving purse snatching, so we’re going to beef up those patrols as well.”

