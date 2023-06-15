Summer Escapes
Person struck by driver in Milford; serious injuries reported

Milford Police
Milford Police(WFSB File)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A pedestrian was hospitalized from being struck by a driver in Milford on Tuesday.

According to Milford police, the person was hit in the area of 142 Welchs Point Rd. around 11:20 a.m.

Serious injuries were reported.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling westbound on Welchs Point Road when it struck a pedestrian near 142 Welchs Point Rd,” police said in a news released. “The pedestrian was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for further evaluation.”

Police said their investigation was ongoing. No other details were released.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident was asked to contact the Milford Police Department at 203-878-4764.

