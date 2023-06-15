Summer Escapes
Police investigation underway in Waterbury

Officers shut down the area surrounding apartment homes on High Ridge Lane.
By Jay Kenney and Cassidy Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police are actively investigating an incident early Thursday morning.

Officers shut down the area surrounding apartment homes on High Ridge Lane.

Police have not provided an update as to the nature of the investigation.

Officers have been actively investigating the area for several hours.

Eyewitness News is at the scene gathering information.

This is a Breaking Story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for Updates.

