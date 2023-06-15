Summer Escapes
President Biden to attend gun safety summit at the University of Hartford

FILE - President Joe Biden.
FILE - President Joe Biden.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Ayah Galal
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Friday is going to be a big day at the University of Hartford.

A gun safety summit is being held on campus Friday and President Joe Biden will be attending.

There is a lot of excitement on campus.

Throughout the day crews have been putting tents up and getting campus prepared. You can expect security to be stepped up.

“I am absolutely thrilled. I can barely contain myself,” said David Leal, sophomore at the University of Hartford.

Leal is a political science student at the university.

He’s thrilled the president of the United States will be on campus Friday.

“Words cannot tell how excited I am for this,” Leal said.

The National Safer Communities Summit is taking place at the university on Friday.

The full-day summit will feature panel discussions on federal gun safety legislation.

“It’s also a personal issue for me as well. The kids who died in Sandy Hook are my age. They should be here. They should be starting college right now,” said Leal.

Throughout the day, preparations for the summit have been underway on campus.

Furniture is getting moved, tents are going up, and fences are being put up around the Lincoln Theater.

“We’re really pleased with how everyone has stepped up from administrators to facility folks to the people in our music school where this will be held,” said Stephen Mulready, acting president for the University of Hartford. “We really feel having all of these folks here that we’re optimistic something good will come of this.”

Gun violence survivors and parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims will be speaking at the summit.

I really hope this can be turned into a priority so our children are not dying in their classrooms, in the streets, in their homes

If you can, you’ll want to avoid the Bloomfield Avenue area Friday as there will be traffic and delays.

Registration for the event has closed.

For more information on the summit, including the agenda, click here.

