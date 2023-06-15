President Biden to speak at gun safety summit at the University of Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The president of the United States will soon be in Connecticut.

President Joe Biden will be attending a gun safety summit Friday at the University of Hartford.

This year is turning out to be one of the deadliest: 17,000 people have died from guns. More than 100 were children.

“Firearm deaths are the number one cause of death in the country for children,” said Jeremy Stein, the executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence. Children are dying from guns more than cancer, more than motor vehicle.”

Stein will be at a summit Friday where Biden will be speaking on gun violence and the push to get more guns off our streets.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy is hosting this major event at the University of Hartford.

“This is a really important moment for the gun safety movement. It’s been a year since we passed the first gun safety bill of any significance in 30 years,” Murphy said.

The full day summit marks the anniversary of the bi-partisan Safer Communities Act, which passed last year. It’s the biggest gun safety legislation in over 30 years.

“Connecticut has a been a leader on gun safety, he is coming to recognize that,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

This year Connecticut passed sweeping gun laws, adding to what was passed right after Sandy Hook.

In 2013, former President Barack Obama also spoke on gun safety at the University of Hartford.

Ten years later, Biden will address a landmark law to protect America’s children.

Stein said the momentum is there for change.

“This is a true public health crisis and to say we are just going to increase penalties is not worked and it has never worked,” Stein said.

Friday’s summit starts at 9 a.m. The president is expected to speak around 2 p.m.

Hundreds are expected to attend. Eyewitness News will be live streaming the entire summit and we will bring you the president’s speech live on air.

