Road rage incident leads to assault on the Merritt Parkway

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A case of road rage appeared to be the motive behind an assault that took place on the Merritt Parkway on Tuesday.

State police said they arrested 30-year-old Tavon Marquisgrant Douglas of New Haven, 35-year-old John Louis Whitley of Wilmington, DE, and 43-year-old Marvin Harris of Shelton in connection with the incident.

Troopers said that on Tuesday, they responded to Route 15 north near exit 28 in Greenwich for a report about an active assault.

Harris was identified as the 911 caller. He claimed that he was attacked by a group of motorcyclists and that a firearm was shown.

Troopers found Harris and Douglas in the right shoulder and detained both men.

They said they learned that Harris, Douglas, Whitley and another man were involved in a road rage incident where Harris brake checked the motorcyclists and didn’t allow them to pass.

“The incident then escalated, which led to Douglas displaying a firearm and discharging one round into the rear of Harris’s vehicle,” state police said in a news release. “After the shot was fired, all parties then pulled into the right shoulder and engaged in a violent physical altercation.”

Before troopers arrived, they said Whitley and the unknown man fled the scene on motorcycles. They headed north on Route 15.

A “be on the lookout” bulletin was posted, and Whitley was found by state police further up the highway by exit 38.

“After questioning Whitley about the incident, he stated that he shoved and struck Harris, then mounted Douglas’s motorcycle and fled from the scene,” troopers said.

He was arrested during a traffic stop.

Both Douglas and Harris were brought to local hospitals for minor injuries.

A gun registered to Douglas was also found at the scene, state police said.

He was arrested after being discharged from the hospital. He was charged with reckless driving, negligent pedestrian, illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree breach of peace, first-degree assault, second-degree assault with a firearm, second-degree threatening, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Douglas’s bond was set at $150,000.

Whitley was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, theft of plates, theft of plates, failure to insure a private motor vehicle, second-degree breach of peace, and third-degree assault.

His bond was set at $2,500.

Harris was charged with the misdemeanors of reckless driving and second-degree breach of peace. The bond was set at $1,000.

State police did not provide a photo of Harris since his charges were misdemeanors.

