Threatening letters sent to Marlborough town officials investigated by state police

Police in Marlborough are investigating the mailing of threatening letters to town officials.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) - State police in Marlborough launched an investigation into the sending of threatening letters to town officials.

Marlborough’s interim town manager, Amy Traversa, said she received reports of “packets” with disturbing messages being dropped off in mailboxes that belong to town employees and volunteer board and commission members.

The matter was referred to state police.

The town manager called the messages “cowardly.”

“Any behavior attempting to intimidate, exert bias, or influence decisions related to issues, applications, or proposals under consideration will not be tolerated,” Traversa said. “The Board and I stand together in our commitment to promoting equal access and equal opportunity in our community.”

The Board of Selectmen also posted a statement on the town’s Facebook page.

“All employees and volunteers who serve on boards and commissions in the Town of Marlborough follow rules and procedures when making decisions,” the board said. “Every decision made by boards and commissions will be based on the merits of the application or issue being discussed. The Board of Selectmen will promote equal access and equal opportunity. With recent cowardly correspondence, leafletting, and raucous comments, the Board of Selectmen is making the following statement: We will not tolerate attacks on public officials in any manner.”

