Alvarium Beer Co. and Avery’s Soda collab for hard soda line

By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Alvarium Beer Company and Avery’s Soda have teamed up for a hard soda line.

The beverages are being handcrafted in New Britain, according to Alvarium.

They will be available in three flavors: Black Cherry, Orange, and Blue Lemon.

Photos posted by Alvarium show the sodas contain 4.6-percent alcohol/volume.

“Made in collaboration with our buds at Avery’s Soda - that soda pop that takes you back to your childhood just got naughtier for adult enjoyment! Contains alcohol, beebees,” Alvarium said.

The hard sodas are available for purchase at https://store.alvariumbeer.com/.

