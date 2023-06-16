Alvarium Beer Co. and Avery’s Soda collab for hard soda line
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Alvarium Beer Company and Avery’s Soda have teamed up for a hard soda line.
The beverages are being handcrafted in New Britain, according to Alvarium.
They will be available in three flavors: Black Cherry, Orange, and Blue Lemon.
Photos posted by Alvarium show the sodas contain 4.6-percent alcohol/volume.
“Made in collaboration with our buds at Avery’s Soda - that soda pop that takes you back to your childhood just got naughtier for adult enjoyment! Contains alcohol, beebees,” Alvarium said.
The hard sodas are available for purchase at https://store.alvariumbeer.com/.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.