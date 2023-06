TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Barstool founder and pizza review king Dave Portnoy made his rounds in Connecticut, putting even more local pizza shops on the map.

A new review was released Wednesday for Camille’s Wood Fired Pizza in Tolland.

Camille’s got a 7.7 from Portnoy.

That score is higher than some in New Haven.

