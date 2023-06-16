Enfield takes extra precautions after acid poured on slides in neighboring Massachusetts town

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Local playgrounds are now taking extra precautions after two little kids were burned by acid on a slide just over the CT border.

A mom took her kids to a Longmeadow Massachusetts playground, Bliss Park, on Sunday.

Her two kids quickly ran up to her sobbing, with burns on them.

There were puddles at the bottom of 3 slides which police later identified as muriatic acid, a chemical used to clean pools.

The chemicals were taken from the pool’s storage building near the playground and intentionally poured down the slides.

“I never in my life have been worried about my daughter going down a slide,” said Amanda Rodriguez, Longmeadow, Mass.

“It’s really a morbid thought. I don’t know what caused it or why they did that, but it is concerning,” said Steven Bielenda, Assistant Town Manager, Enfield.

Enfield, which neighbors Longmeadow, is now taking precautions.

With about 10 playgrounds in town, all slides are being monitored and most are under surveillance.

“When they go and do their inspections, they check for any foreign substances, make sure they’re clean, no jagged edges, and make sure they’re safe in addition to no chemicals,” Bielenda explained.

Enfield’s Brainard Park is only 8 minutes away from Longmeadow’s Bliss Park.

Channel 3 spoke with a family at Brainard Park. They said they live in Longmeadow but chose to come to Enfield.

“It’s tough to explain to a child why you can’t go to a park that’s less than a quarter of a mile away. Their favorite park,” Amanda said. “There was a point when my daughter was going down the slide where I was like, ‘I didn’t check these.’ And it’s really bizarre to think that as a parent, that’s now something that’s going through my mind.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.