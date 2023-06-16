Summer Escapes
Group of neighbors in Morris gearing up for legal battle against excavation company

By Audrey Russo
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MORRIS, Conn. (WFSB) - A group of neighbors on a rural Morris road are gearing up for a legal battle.

They claim a growing excavation company is using residential property to conduct commercial business, disturbing the neighborhood.

The company wants to build a new structure to house its equipment. The debate comes down to zoning.

“This is a quiet, rural, really small-town, residential neighborhood,” said Sharon Moody, who lives next to the plot of land owned by Green & Sons. “The character of this property is totally changed.”

Green & Sons bought the land last year.

Moody claims the way the company is using the property is not in line with the zoning regulations meant to keep the road residential.

“They’re running their trucks, and the diesel fume is coming over into our property,” Moody explained.

Neighbors say the former owner of the property also ran an excavation business, but that he was a one-man show and started working before the town put zoning regulations in place.

“Bob Mosimann had about probably approximately four pieces of equipment,” Moody said. “This business here has nearly $3,000,000 worth of equipment.”

In a video from a planning and zoning commission meeting earlier this month, Attorney Mark Malley argues the grandfather rule allowing the former owner of the property to excavate also applies to Green & Sons.

“My clients did exactly what they should’ve done, which was come and ask before they bought the property. [They] got an answer, that’s a yes, it’s a grandfathered excavation business, and then proceeded to clean up the property,” Malley said. “Do they think that means there’s no regulation of their business? Absolutely not!”

The neighbors have hired a lawyer too, and they say they intend to fight Green & Sons until their operations stop.

