Groups react to gun safety summit

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Several gun violence protection groups attended the gun safety summit at the University of Hartford on Friday.

The groups were excited to see the president speak and excited that measures in Connecticut have caught the attention of the president.

They recognize that significant progress has been made in the state but are working to advocate for more gun control measures.

Activists said they want to see universal background checks nationally, they want to see Ethan’s Law passed at the federal level, as well as a national ban on assault weapons.

The full-day summit marked the anniversary of the bi-partisan safer communities act which passed in congress last year.

The legislation implemented several changes to school safety programs, mental health and gun safety laws. It’s the biggest federal gun safety legislation in about 30 years.

Many in-instate gun safety groups like Moms Demand Action, Connecticut Against Gun Violence and Sandy Hook Promise attended the summit.

The summit also drew people from out of state, who are also working to reduce gun violence in their communities.

Eyewitness News spoke with the group Rise Up Rochester, an organization that fights against gun violence in Rochester, New York.

Members said they look to Connecticut as a model state when it comes to gun safety, and they found Friday’s summit very beneficial.

“We came here for the summit to meet and network with all of these beautiful people and other organizations and we really believe in unity and it’s going to take all of us to do this together so it’s going to take everybody to work, coincide together to end gun violence,” said Niya Shabazz with Rise Up Rochester.

“Maybe we can take some of these ideas to our state and sit down with some of our senators and say hey this is what’s going on here and this is how we can connect and make things work,” said Wanda Ridgeway, Executive Director for Rise Up Rochester.

Many young people also attended the summit.

They said mass shootings around the country have made them want to get involved in prevention efforts.

You’ll hear from them on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.