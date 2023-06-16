Summer Escapes
Man struck, killed in Hartford hit-and-run

WFSB File
By Jay Kenney and Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Hartford late Monday morning.

It happened in the area of 110 Edwards St., according to police.

The road was closed for the investigation.

“The victim, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased,” Hartford police said in a news release.

Police said the vehicle involved in the incident was only described as a black Infinity. The driver fled the scene in it.

The department’s Crime Scene Division assumed control over the investigation.

No other details were released.

