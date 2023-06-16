Summer Escapes
Higganum man arrested for speeding after New Hampshire state police track him with aircraft

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOW, NH (WFSB) - A Connecticut man fled from state police in New Hampshire when they tried to pull him over for speeding, troopers said.

Daniel David Palozie, 33, of Higganum, CT, was clocked going 93 mph on a motorcycle on Interstate 93 north in the town of Bow, NH on Thursday.

Daniel David Palozie was charged with speeding on June 15 after state police tracked him with...
Daniel David Palozie was charged with speeding on June 15 after state police tracked him with an aircraft in Bow, NH, troopers said.(New Hampshire State Police)

New Hampshire State Police said Palozie fled at a high rate of speed in the breakdown lane of the highway when they tried to stop him.

A trooper in a state police aircraft monitored Palozie for several miles until he exited I-93 at exit 20.

“The aircraft informed ground units that Palozie had entered the parking lot of the Market Basket in Tilton and backed his motorcycle into a space near the trees,” New Hampshire State Police said in a news release. “The aircraft continued to observe Palozie until troopers from Troop D and officers from the Tilton Police Department arrived on scene.”

Troopers took Palozie into custody and charged him with speeding, disobeying a police officer, reckless driving and unregistered vehicle.  They said a bail commissioner released Palozie on his own recognizance and he is due in court on July 28.

