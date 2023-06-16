Man accused of pointing gun at bar staff in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at bar staff at 75 Center in Southington.

At 12:15 a.m. Thursday, police received a report that a man brandished a firearm toward bar staff. The suspect was with another male.

Authorities said the two suspects left the bar in a black BMW sedan before officers arrived.

Officers found the suspects on Bristol Street and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

“The suspect’s vehicle refused to stop; officers deployed Stop Sticks causing damage to a tire; however, the vehicle continued and fled southbound towards Plantsville Center, evading police,” Southington police said.

Witnesses at 75 Center told police there was a brief argument between staff and the two suspects.

One of the men then grabbed a black handgun from his waistband and pointed it at two bar staff members, police said.

“The two males then immediately left the bar and fled in their vehicle,” said police.

Southington police identified the man who pointed the gun as Brandon Anthony Ramos, 24, of West Haven.

“Police were able to secure Search Warrants for both Ramos’ vehicle and his residence, along with an Arrest Warrant,” Southington police said.

Ramos was taken into custody on Friday.

Ramos was charged with threatening first-degree, interfering with an officer, reckless endangerment, and engaging in pursuit. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

“Ramos is currently released on a one million dollar bond for charges stemming from a 2020 murder in Meriden, along with other pending cases,” said police.

He is set to appear in New Britain court.

