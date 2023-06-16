Meaning of food served around the Juneteenth holiday

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Food is an important part of any celebration with family and friends.

The food served around Juneteenth means something more.

When many think of summer celebrations in America, the Fourth of July comes to mind.

But for many Black Americans, especially those who had enslaved ancestors, it’s not that simple.

University of Hartford Professor Goyland Williams grew up in Texas, where in his family, Juneteenth was the priority.

“We didn’t really celebrate the 4th of July like that where I’m from. I think a lot about Frederick Douglass’ ‘What to a slave is the 4th of July’ speech, that he ironically gave on July 5th just to spite the powers that be,” Williams said.

Even after slavery was legally banned in the United States, systemic racism and lingering attitudes kept newly freed men and women from accessing the same quality of food available to white folks, so they made do with what they had access to.

“Literally turning what no one else wanted into something that’s desired and still eaten today,” said Williams.

The style of cooking and seasoning signifies what’s widely known as soul food.

Sandra Pittman is the Head Chef at Sandra’s Next Generation in New Haven. She was born and raised in Connecticut, and for her, food has always been a family affair.

“Everything that I watched my mom do during the week, she would allow me to cook it on Saturdays. On Saturdays we would always have gatherings at the house, so my mom, my dad, and all 6 of the kids would come around and sit down and they would really enjoy the meal,” Pittman said.

Black-eyed peas and collard greens are staples to a good meal.

But the color red is present in a lot of foods: red velvet cake, watermelon, and red drink, which can be anything from big red to Kool-Aid.

Red represents the blood shed during slavery, but according to historians, red-colored food has roots in west Africa to celebrate special occasions.

In spite of the struggle, families use Juneteenth to honor the past and look ahead to the future.

“It’s also a form of getting us together, another reason why we should get together and celebrate in terms of where we are now today versus where we was 200 years ago,” said Miguel Pittman, Co-Owner of Sandra’s Next Generation.

